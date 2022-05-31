Key Issues

Nepal Press Union (NPU) central president Badri Sigdel has been elected the member on the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), executive committee.

The ongoing IFJ World Congress in Muscat, the capital of Oman, elected him the executive committee member, according to Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) senior vice-chair Ramesh Bista who is also attending the event.

With this, Sigdel represents the South Asia under the Asia Pacific in the IFJ. He is probably the first person from Nepal to be elected on the post, according to NPU acting general secretary Bhisma Raj Ojha.

The NPU is the first journalist association from Nepal to get the IFJ membership. It was established on Jeth 13, 2048 BS (May 27, 1991) and aims to promote the rights of working journalists and contribute to democracy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal