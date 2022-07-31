General

Newly elected leadership of the Nepal Press Union (NPU) has urged the government to withdraw the bills capable of curtailing citizen's right to free expression presented by the erstwhile government in the parliament.

The very first meeting of the NPU leadership elected by the recent ninth National Convention demanded the government that it ensured the freedom of press, and the freedom of expression. It also demanded the formulation of an umbrella act on mass communications.

Moreover, the meeting held in Kathmandu decided to draw the government's attention towards the full implementation of the Working Journalists Act and increase in minimum wages for journalists, according to NPU General Secretary Dilip Poudel.

The guarantee of trade union rights of journalists, restoration of journalists expelled from media houses under different pretexts are other demands. The Hetauda general convention held on July 22-23 elected a 117-working committee under the leadership of Shiva Lamsal.

The organisation of the journalists of democratic stream was formed in 2048 BS to promote the freedom of the press, trade union rights of journalists and to work for the cause of working journalists. It is the first organisation from Nepal to get the membership of International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

Source: National News Agency Nepal