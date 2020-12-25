General

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has published a book titled 'The Rising from the Ruins: Experiences in Livelihood Interventions'.

The book incorporates experiences about the initiatives in post-earthquake socio-economic restoration. It is published with the support of various agencies.

Addressing the book launching programme here on Thursday, NRA Chief Executive Sushil Gyewali said the Authority has given enough emphasis on socio-economic restoration along with physical reconstruction. He expressed the belief that the experiences about rebuilding would be important reference materials for the coming generation.

NRA Secretary Suresh Acharya said many organizations had supported the Authority's campaign in the livelihood and income generation sectors. He described the book as a significant record of reconstruction and restoration initiatives.

The book contains the research-based articles of chiefs and representatives of 18 various organisations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal