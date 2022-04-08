General

The government has suspended Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari, reasoning that he failed to accomplish the assigned duty of the central bank.

The Finance Ministry handed over the suspension letter to Governor Adhikari on Friday and gave responsibility of Officiating Governor to Deputy Governor Dr Neelam Dhungana.

The Cabinet meeting held on Thursday had decided to investigative into the role of Governor Adhikari after he leaked sensitive information of NRB. With this, he was suspended, according to a member of the Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, a three-member investigation committee has been formed under the coordination of former justice at Supreme Court, Purushottam Bhandari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal