Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has launched the digital financial literacy programme from Darchula of the Sudurpaschim Province.

According to the central bank, the programme was launched amidst a programme at Khalanga, the district headquarters, today.

On the occasion, NRB Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari said lately the volume of electronic payment has significantly increased and the literacy campaign aimed to further promote the digital transactions.

“Transactions over Rs 4.2 million were from QR Code in a month alone and this trend itself is encouraging,” he said.

Terming digital transactions as the ‘benchmark for transparency and credibility’, the NRB Governor was of the opinion that it would help prevent corruption and promote good governance. He insisted on the need of further strengthening electronic payment system for the effective enforcement of ‘Digital Nepal Framework’, urging the users to remain alert to possible risk in course of digital transactions.

Delivering a welcome speech on the occasion, NRB Payment Systems Department executive director Guru Prasad Poudel talked about objectives and relevancy of digital financial literacy programmes. He briefed about the current scenario of electronic payment system and its indicators in Nepal.

Director at the Office of Governor, Ajit Regmi, presented a working paper on the occasion touching on different dimensions of digital transactions including its basic features, relevancy, merits and possible risk.

It is said the central bank has the policy of promoting the digital payment system in the days ahead.

Source: National News Agency Nepal