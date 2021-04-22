General

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has launched online portal with an objective of protecting interest of financial clients ensuring financial arbitration service.

The NRB launched the online portal to keep clients interest in priority based on commercial norms, values and policy of banking sector in a fair, trustworthy and transparent manner with clients by banks, financial institutions and different types of organisations and agents.

Information regarding the registration of complaints and registration number would be received through email once the complaint is filed at http://gunaso.nrb.org.np.

Information regarding the final decision of the complaints would be provided through email, according to the NRB.

Source: National News Agency Nepal