General

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has revised provisions about office hours of banks and financial institutions, mandating them to render certain kinds of services during sudden public holidays. The NRB fixes certain hours (10:00 am-1:30 pm) for banks and financial institutions to ensure most essential services such as cash transactions, cheque clearance and real-time gross settlement during a sudden public holiday. Prior to this, banks and financial institutions were required to pre-inform the Bank and Financial Institutions Regulation Department and Bank Supervision Department, NRB to render services during public holidays.

Source: National News Agency Nepal