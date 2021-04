General

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) is issuing treasury bill worth Rs 10.25 billion on Monday. The treasury bill worth Rs 8 billion will be of 91 days and would be matured on July 13.

Similarly, the treasury bill worth Rs 2.25 billion of 182 days would get matured on October 12.

Earlier, the bank had sold the treasury bill worth Rs 21.10 billion on April 5.

Source: National News Agency Nepal