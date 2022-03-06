General

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has toughened the import of gold- now the daily import is limited to 10 kg a day.

Issuing a circular on Sunday, NRB stated that it lessened the quota on import of gold by half. Earlier, the gold as much as 20kg could be imported. For this, NRB amended the work procedure on gold import, sales and distribution, 2068.

Lately, the gold price has increased in Nepal. Earlier, the NRB had toughened the provision on import of silver.

Moreo0ver, NRB tightened the provision on import of 47 other items in the wake of decreasing foreign currency reserve.

The goods minimized in import are clove, sugary item, drinks and tobaccos, perfume, cosmetic goods, shoes and sandal, shampoo, wigs, artificial bouquets, chips marble, ceramic goods, furniture, milk powder, eggs, dry vegetables, betel nuts, cashew nuts, black peppers, sausage, cocoa powder chocolate, dog foods, tomato ketchup etc.

Source: National News Agency Nepal