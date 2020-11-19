Health & Safety

The Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) has provided seven ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Population for the treatment of the Covid-19 patients.

Acting President of the NRCS Sharmila Karki handed over the ventilators to Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal here Thursday. Minister Dhakal pledged that there would be no dearth of medical equipment for the treatment of the Covid-19 patients in the country.

Expressing gratitude to all sectors that were providing support to the government in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Dhakal assured that the medical appliances would be distributed to Covid-19 treatment facilities transparently.

On the occasion, the Minister shared that the government had introduced an ordinance to procure the vaccine against the deadly infection.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had issued an ordinance to amend the Drugs Act (third amendment)-2077 BS on Wednesday seeking to facilitate availability of vaccine against Covid-19 in Nepal.

Similarly, NRCS's Acting President Karki said that the NRCS had been joining hand with the government to prevent and control coronavirus infection and to treat the Covid-19 patients.

Source: National News Agency Nepal