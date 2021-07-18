General

The 78th international coordination council meeting of the Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) held on Saturday decided to hold the 10th NRNA global conference and the 10th General Meeting from coming October 23 to 25. For this, an organising committee led by NRNA chair Kumar Pant has been constituted.

Likewise, the meeting decided to hold the coming elections virtually. And hence the delegates taking part in the election will not have to pay any participation fee, said NRNA chair Pant.

The nomination fee for the candidates however will apply and will be the same amount as in 2019. The meeting also amended 19 different regulations including the NRNA election regulation, NRNA foundation, financial regulations etc.

The meeting endorsed the budget of the NRNA for the year 2021/22.

Source: National News Agency Nepal