Nepalis residing at different cities of USA have demanded to postpone the convention of America chapter of Non Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) at a time when second wave of corona virus with new variant is rapidly spreading in Nepal.

Non Resident Nepalis, also the member of NRNA America, asked the leadership to help collect health supplies and relief to corona virus victim in Nepal by postponing the convention during this pandemic.

Issuing a press release, they demanded to postpone the convention and laid emphasis on the need of spending the publicity amount to collect health supplies for Nepal, a Nepali Youth Mahendra Subedi residing at California told RSS. The convention has been scheduled for next week.

Subedi added that Nepalis as well as their organisations, not only in USA but any corner of the world, should involve in a campaign to save Nepalis collecting support at a time when corona virus is rapidly spreading in Nepal.

The press release reads, “There is no necessity to conduct convention in this difficult hour as NRNA is a social organization, not the political one.”

The press release issued by 10 general members of NRNA, America, also called all Nepalis residing across the world should involve to collect support in this period keeping human sensitivity in mind.

The press release also strongly demanded to postpone the convention and conduct in suitable period later.

Subedi, Ashok Khadka, Bijay Khadka, Rabindra Bahadur Singh, Arjun Lama, Dinesh Lama, Dipendra Timalsina, Rajesh Sharma, Aditya Khadka and Sandesh Khada had issued the press statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal