Non Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) Australia general secretary Raju Adhikari today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar, the NRNA representative is learnt to have apprised the head of the government of shortage of human resources in the Nepali Embassy in Australia.

“I apprised the Prime Minister of the shortage of human resources in Australia and its implications in the service delivery. In response, the Prime Minister pledged to take measures to sort out the issue,” said Adhikari following the meeting.

Earlier, the NRNA representative had also met with Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Dol Prasad Aryal and Australian Ambassador to Nepal, Felicity Volk and briefed them about various demands raised by the NRNA.

During the meetings, the NRNA representative suggested the people concerned that it would be appropriate to send semi-skilled Nepali labour force to Australia. He also pressed an idea for taking officials measures required to deal with psychological issues seen on a section of Nepali students in Australia.

The NRNA Australia sees the need of encouraging further tourists arrival in Nepal from Australia. The data from 2022 shows that 27,000 Australian tourists visited Nepal in the year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal