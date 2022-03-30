Key Issues

A delegation of the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) including its newly-elected officials separately called on former Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli and senior leader of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Jhalanath Khanal today.

During the meeting, the NRNA delegation apprised the two leaders about the various issues came up during the recently-held the NRNA10th Global Conference.

The delegation led by NRNA president Kul Acharya also presented memorandum to the former Prime Minister duo and urged them to facilitate in addressing the topics raised by the Global Conference. The delegation included the newly-elected presidents Rabina Thapa and Dr Badri KC, among the officials.

Among other things, the memorandum calls for passing the bill related to the citizenship to the non-resident Nepalese which is under the consideration of the parliament to be passed. Through the memo, the NRNA has requested the government to provide land plot for construction of a luxury elderly home with 100 rooms and to facilitate in removing the legal hurdles concerning the Rs 10 billion collective investment fund the NRNA is setting up in Nepal.

Similarly, it calls on the government to take initiatives for bringing a foreign employment social security programme and to make arrangements so that two US Dollars would be deposited in this fund in the exchange of remittance obtained from foreign employment.

During the meeting, UML Chair Oli lauded the support provided by NRNA during the COVID-19 pandemic, pledging his support and coordination role in the implementation of the NRNA's suggestions.

Similarly, Senior Leader Khanal said that he was positive regarding implementation of the issues brought forth by NRNA delegation terming them as appropriate.

Also today, the NRNA delegation met with Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Dilendra Prasad Badu and apprised him of its demands.

Source: National News Agency Nepal