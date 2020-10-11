General

Former Finance Minister Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada has said that all three tiers of government were working in coordination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the second world knowledge conference organized by the Non-Resident Nepalis Association on Saturday, he said necessary budget has been allocated while quarantine and isolation centres were being managed.

Likewise, Nepali Congress leader Nabindra Raj Joshi suggested the government to work in a planned manner for reviving the economy. He also urged the non-resident Nepalis to utilize their knowledge in the country.

Founding Chairperson of NRNA Upendra Mahato said the government should support with an open heart the medium and small scale entrepreneurs and industrialists. The government should also do a survey to address the economy which has now fallen sick as a result of the pandemic.

Vice-chairman of National Planning Commission Dr Puspa Raj Kandel said the knowledge, skills and vision of the non-resident Nepalis should be used properly for the development of the country.

Former Finance Minister of Cyprus Dr Michalis Saris said the countries that have developed their economic policy from the perspective of health, they are found to be doing good.

Various other speakers including Dr Shobhakar Dhakal of Asian Institute of Technology, former Ambassador Bhim Udas, Secretary at the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Yam Kumari Khatiwada emphasized on the need for concrete steps to revive and revitalize the economy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal