General

The Non-Resident Nepali's Association (NRNA) has extended assistance to the 75 flood hit households from Bhimdattanagar Municipality-13 of Kanchanpur district. The assistance was provided on Monday.

NRNA Chairperson Bhuwan Pant himself arrived here to distribute the relief amount. "Seventy-five households suffering worst from the disaster were provided the relief materials," said local coordinator of the NRNA, Madhav Prasad Joshi, who is also the former vice chair of Chamber of Commerce Kanchanpur.

The relief materials worth Rs 8 million were distributed to the disaster hit families, said relief distribution coordinator of NRNA, Manoj Gorkhali.

The households at the riverine area of Bhimdattanagar and Dodhara Chandani are also being distributed the relief amount today.

In the first round, 300 poor households suffering the floods and inundation were provided the relief materials like tarpaulin sheet, clothes, and food stuffs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal