President of Non-Residents Nepali Association (NRNA) Kumar Panta has said that the capital of NRNA Development Fund of Rs 10 billion shall be used in infrastructure sector.

At a programme organised by Nepalese Association of Financial Journalists in the capital city on Friday, Panta said that the promoters of the Fund will get returns by doing investment in infrastructures instead of depositing it in banks.

He argued that the Fund was set up to investment in infrastructure and productive sectors.

Panta was of the view that the Fund is planning to issue public offering of Rs 8 billion soon targeting the Non Resident Nepalis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal