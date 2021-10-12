General

The Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA)’s 10th International General Assembly and the Global Conference is likely to be held within the next six months. According to NRNA President Kumar Panta, efforts are in place to ensure the event within the next six months.

It may be noted that a virtual session of the International Executive Secretariat of the organisation on Sunday decided to put off the International General Assembly, election and the Global Conference scheduled for October 23- 25.

The event was cancelled for the time being on the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal. The global network of non-resident Nepali nationals has agreed to seek help of legal experts and other related people to announce the fresh date for the convention, it is said.

Talking to RSS, NRNA Spokesperson DB Chhetri said the date would be fixed on the basis of larger consensus, not exceeding the next six months. He was of the view of developing the organisation as a common platform of NRNs and building an atmosphere for investment back to home. The NRNA international coordination council meeting will take place soon, to decide over the matter, it is said.

Kul Acharya, Rabina Thapa, and Dr Badri KC’s panels have announced their candidacies for the NRNA new leadership.

Source: National News Agency Nepal