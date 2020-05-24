General

The Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) has handed over medial goods including personal protective equipment (PPE) to Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

NRNA’s Gauri Joshi (USA) and RK Sharma (Qatar) had contributed those medical appliances while NRNA’s Lokprasad Dahal had taken the initiative to garner help from its organization for COVID-19 cause back home.

The medical appliances worth over Rs 700 thousand include 100 sets of PPE, 500 pieces of N-95 masks and 25 laser guns. There were handed over to the municipality today, according to NRNA’s Dahal.

The non-resident Nepalis had extended this support to their homeland at the time of health crisis like this.

According to NRNA, altogether 117 Nepalis in various countries in the world have succumbed to the flu-like infection as of Saturday. Dahal, in a telephone conversation with the National News Agency (RSS) from Belgium, shared this week alone, 21 casualties were recorded among the Nepalis due to COVID-19 abroad.

While the COVID-19 crisis has hit many countries across the world including Nepal and leading to restrictions on public activities to prevent further spread, many countries in Europe where the COVID-19 cases were on a decreasing trend were considering reopening their regular business with precautionary measures in place, said Dahal.

He also said that the Belgium government had provided monetary support worth Euro 10,000 to help those Nepalis in dire state at such time.

Similarly according to Dahal, the government of Italy and Spain also extended monetary support to NRNA with Euro 5,000 each.

Source: National News Agency