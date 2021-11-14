General

National Assembly (NA) Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has insisted on the need of establishing the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) as an umbrella body of Nepalis residing abroad instead of developing it as a political wing of any specific party.

Launching a book titled “Belgium Darpan" published by the NRNA Belgium chapter here today, the NA Chair was of the view of not using any organisation as a means of fulfilling individual interests.

He urged the NRNA to start the reformation campaign from Belgium. Stating that the NRNA Belgium had helped Nepal significantly at times of difficulty either it be the time of natural hazards or the Corona crisis, the NA Chair pledged for a positive role for the process of endorsing the Citizenship Bill from the Parliament.

Inclusive Commission member Pushpa Timilsina stressed that any Nepali reached abroad in connection of study or works should utilize achieved knowledge and capital at home while NRNA International Coordination Council Vice President Arjun Kumar Shrestha said the NRNA support for Nepal’s socio-economic and cultural development was memorable.

NRNA Belgium President Khadka Bahadur KC said the aim to publish the book is to pass the information of Nepali language, art and culture onto the new generation and to promote the feeling of love towards motherland. He vowed to take the organisation to a new height during his term.

NRNA Belgium former President Chitra Subedi, NRNA activist Rudra Sharma and NRNA Belgium Subhas Bhatta spoke the need of ending misconducts seen lately in the organisation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal