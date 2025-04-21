NRNA to Hold Unity General Convention on May 3-5 in Kathmandu



Kathmandu: The Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) has announced plans to organize its unity general convention in Kathmandu from May 3 to May 5. The NRNA High-Level Committee disclosed this information during a news conference in Kathmandu on Monday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Committee Coordinator Shesh Ghale emphasized the importance of maintaining unity within the NRNA by resolving longstanding disputes. He mentioned that the upcoming general convention aims to reform the organization in accordance with a mandamus order issued by the Supreme Court, ensuring the NRNA remains an undisputed entity.





Ghale also highlighted the importance of impartiality, stating, “We should strive to maintain impartiality. We shall move ahead by reframing NRNA in a new fashion.” To encourage broader participation, Ghale announced that representatives can join the unity general convention for free, and the deadline for submitting membership applications has been extended until Tuesday.

