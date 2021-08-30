General

The medical supplies worth over 30 million provided by the Non Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) USA chapter are arriving Nepal on Tuesday. The shipment dispatched last Friday in the aircraft of the US Army is aimed at supporting Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NRNA USA President Buddhi Sagar Subedi. The medical supplies include oxygen concentrator, oxygen pulse oximeter, volt step up-down transformer, N95 mask, face shield and various types of surgical suits among others, reads a press statement issued by NRNA USA chapter today. Efforts were coordinated with the subordinate agencies under the Department of Defense of the United States to ferry those essential supplies, shared Subedi. The Embassy of Nepal in the USA had also supported the bid, he added. Shipment of the health appliances from the USA to Nepal is very costly. Due to the cost issue, the NRNA USA chapter could not send essential health supplies during the Gorkha Earthquake in 2015. According to Subedi, special arrangements were made with the US government’s agency to send the materials to Nepal. Vice-President of the NRNA USA chapter Suman Thapa informed that preparations were afoot to send health appliances worth Rs 100 million in the second phase.

Source: National News Agency Nepal