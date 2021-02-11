General

A regional committee of Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) Spain has been formed in Catalan area lying in the Valencia State of Spain.

Realizing the need of an association of Nepali people in the area, the regional committee has been formed under the leadership of Surendra Bhujel Thapa. Among others are Kamal Devkota (vice-chairperson), Kamal Parajuli (secretary), Suresh Bajracharya (treasurer), Rojina Shrestha (women coordinator), Surendra Ranamagar (youth coordinator).

Likewise, the committee members are Ritesh Shrestha, Durga Dutta Parajuli, Chhabi Shrestha, Nirajan Luitel, Jharana Karki, Rajkumar Chhetri, Bir Bahadur Khatry, Nawaraj Pandey and Praveen Subedi.

According to NRNA Spain chairperson Dinesh Gurung, the regional committee was endorsed based on the recommendation for the formation of a committee in Catalan area as per the decision of NRNA Spain.

NRNA Spain regional vice-chairperson Tulsi Bahadur Gurung and NRNA founder ICC Birendra Shrestha were assigned with the responsibility for the formation of the regional committee.

Ailing Rabindra returns Nepal on NRNA Portugal initiative

Rabindra Gautam, 31, of Kavrepalanchowk returned Nepal from Portugal on Wednesday. Gautam who has been residing in Portugal for the past four years was suffering from an ulcer and mental problem. NRNA Portugal took the initiative to return him to Nepal at his family’s request, shared NRNA Portugal chair Tilak Gaire. He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Porto.

Earlier, NRNA had made arrangements to return Shiva Shrestha of Lalitpur to Nepal after he came across with paralysis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal