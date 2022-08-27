General

Senior Vice-President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), Chandra Prasad Dhakal, has urged the non-resident Nepalis to bring in skill, knowledge and capital gained in foreign countries into the motherland.

Addressing the Asia Pacific Regional Conference of Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) organised in Bangkok today, Vice-President Dhakal said it was necessary to bring in knowledge, skill and capital gained by Nepalis living in different countries of the world for the development of Nepal.

He opined country's development is possible if Nepalis living in different countries invest their skill, knowledge and capital. "We should not forget our motherland no matter where we are", added Dhakal.

He also urged the non-resident Nepalis to encourage foreign nationals to invest in Nepal.

"Environment conducive for investment has been created in Nepal. There is immense potential in different sectors for the investment in Nepal. Nature has made us rich in the world. So let's invest in our country", mentioned the FNCCI Vice-Chair.

Source: National News Agency Nepal