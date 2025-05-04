NRNs Demand Citizenship with Socio-Economic Rights



Kathmandu: Citizenship with economic, social, and cultural rights for non-resident Nepalis (NRNs) has been demanded in accordance with constitutional provisions. During a panel discussion held as part of the Non-Resident Nepali Association’s Unity Convention, participants expressed concern over the non-implementation of citizenship for NRNs as ensured by the Constitution.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the NRNA’s former President, Kul Acharya, noted that the citizenship granted to NRNs has only allowed them to travel to Nepal, without providing other essential rights. He pointed out that South Asian nations, including India, have implemented dual citizenship provisions for their non-resident citizens.





NRN Khagendra GC, an advocate based in the United States, highlighted that the rigidity in granting citizenship with economic rights has prevented NRNs from exploring economic opportunities in Nepal. NRN leader AC Sherpa emphasized that the issue of citizenship is a concern for Nepalis residing in 84 countries and urged Nepal to address it.





Senior advocate Balkrishna Neupane informed the group that 72 countries worldwide have ensured dual citizenship. He suggested that withdrawing Clause 10 of the Citizenship Act-2063 BS would create an investment-friendly atmosphere in Nepal.





NRNA UK Chair Prem Gaha Magar remarked that many Nepalis hold second-class citizenship in other countries, where their citizenship can be revoked during crises. He argued that Nepal should not deprive its citizens of citizenship by descent.





Advocate Kapil Dhakal, UK-based advocate Surendra Shrestha, NRNA former Vice President Rabina Thapa, and NRN leader Yogendra Bahadur Chhetri were among those advocating for citizenship rights for NRNs. In response, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Pushkar Nepal, pledged to initiate steps to address the concerns of NRNs in new laws.

