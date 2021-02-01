General

The government has decided to issue on-arrival VISA to Non-Resident Nepalis and officials of the diplomatic missions from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

The Department of Immigration said that the meetings of Council of Ministers held on 25 November and 25 December, 2020 and 23 January took decisions to this effect.

According to the Department, the NRNs, diplomats working with United Nations, Nepal-based officials of different INGOs and formal passport bearers would get on on-arrival VISA unconditional.

Likewise, the foreigners holding Nepal's VISA would be allowed to land in Nepal while others without VISA should visit Nepal only by acquiring it from Nepal's diplomatic missions abroad.

Without prior approval, the foreigners are not allowed to enter Nepal through land routes.

Similarly, all foreigners travelling to Nepal should mandatorily bear the PCR test with a negative report with maximum of 72 hours prior to the travel and they need to stay in quarantine facility for 10 days upon arrival.

Source: National News Agency Nepal