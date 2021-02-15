Games, sports

The National Sports Council (NSC) has reached an agreement with the respective local consumer committees to construct seven infrastructure development projects in various districts of the Gandaki Province.

The agreement was reached between NSC member secretary Ramesh Kumar Silwal and representatives of the respective local consumer committee amid a function in Pokhara on Sunday.

The to-be constructed infrastructure development projects are based in Parbat, Lamjung, Tanahun, Myagdi and Gorkha districts. The project cost is Rs 19.05 million. The projects should be completed by mid-May.

Under the projects, the NSC will provide Rs 5 million to construct a senior citizen multipurpose covered hall in Pokhara. The remaining sum for the project worth Rs 5.05 million will be borne by the respective committee.

The agreement stipulates that the consumer committees concerned are required to complete the designated works within May this year. Nepal Sports Council member duo Rajesh Kumar Gurung and Renuka Shrestha, and the department chiefs Kul Bahadur Thapa and Arjun BK were present in the agreement-signing ceremony.

Source: National News Agency Nepal