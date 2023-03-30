General

The National Statistics Office (NSO) has expressed concern over the spread of misinformation on various media and social media regarding the religion following the announcement of the result of national population census, 2078.

Issuing a press release on Thursday, the NSO requested all not to be swayed by the misleading, fake and confusing data on religion which was spread referring to the national census, 2078.

The NSO further said preparations were on to finalize the detailed data on ethnicity, religion and languages and make public accordingly. "The people and association relating to ethnicity, language and religion have submitted some 70 memorandums, so discussion with concerned experts, association and representatives of the constitutional bodies including Language Commission is being held," reads the press release.

Six days back, the population census result was made public by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal amidst a programme in the federal capital.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS