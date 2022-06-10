General

Nepal Students Union (NSU), a sister organisation of the Nepali Congress, has demanded to form a high-level investigation committee in the Tribhuvan University.

Issuing a press release today, NSU President Dujang Sherpa urged the University to form the committee within 15 days to carry out investigation on various issues including corruption, anomalies and a series of attack on professors, students and staffs under political influence in the TU.

He said that the NSU has padlocked the TU in protest against corruption, anomalies and series of assaults on professors, students and staffs under political influence for the five months and it would remove the lockout if its demand is fulfilled.

Saying NSU believes that any type of criminal activities taking place in the TU should be controlled, Sherpa clarified that the NSU has no intention to disturb educational environment.

NSU President Sherpa expressed concern, saying activities were carried out to tarnish the NSU's social, political and educational contribution blaming the students close to NSU in TU.

Source: National News Agency Nepal