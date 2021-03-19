General

The student wing of Nepali Congress (NC), Nepal Student Union (NSU), has been staging relay hunger strike at Kirtipur, Kathmandu, for 45 days demanding Free Students’ Union (FSU) election in Tribhuvan University (TU).

The strike has been staged outside the TU Vice-Chancellor’s Office. The TU has not held the FSU election since 2008 owing to various reasons, one among them being the disputes among the different students unions.

Their demands also include holding examination of all the faculties of the TU which could not be held due to the Coronavirus pandemic and publishing the result within a month.

Furthermore, the Union’s protesting cadres and leaders have pressed for enforcing the TU’s academic calendar and implementing the 23-point agreement inked between NSU TU’s Committee and the TU official, according to NSU leader Dharmaraj Shahi.

The relay hunger strike has received solidarity from NC senior leader Ramchandra Poudel, leaders Dr Shashank Koirala, Prakashman Singh, Dr Ram Sharan Mahat and Arjun Narsingh KC.

CPN (UML)’s senior leader and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has also expressed his solidary with the protesting leaders and cadres of NSU.

NSU leader Shahi warned that they will stage hunger strike if their demands were not met.

Source: National News Agency Nepal