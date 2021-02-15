education, Science & Technology

Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has determined the 5G frequency, paving the way for the expansion of the 5G service. The NTA Board approved the frequency identified by the National Frequency Management Forum under the Authority.

NTA spokesperson Meen Prasad Aryal said that a proposal has been presented to the National radio frequency Policy Determination Committee for the approval of the 5G frequency determined by the Authority.

According to him, based on the recommendation made by the Forum, the frequencies – 700, 900, 2300 and 2600 mega Hertz bands under the low band, 3300, 3400, 3600 and 4100 mega Hertz under the medium band and 26 giga Hertz band under the high band – have been included in the list.

It would be fixed whether or not the service-providers will be allocated the frequencies only after the decision of the National radio frequency Policy Determination Committee which has the Minister for Communications and Information Technology as the coordinator.

Before this, the NTA had given the responsibility of conducting a study for the expansion of 5G to the National Frequency Management Forum under the coordination of NTA Board Member Mani Chaulagian.

Source: National News Agency Nepal