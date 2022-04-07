General

The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) has directed the service providers to tighten the sales and distribution of SIM and RIM cards.

The instruction by the telecommunication regulatory body comes in the wake of rife complaints received by it regarding indiscriminate distribution of the SIM and RIM cards by the service providers.

Issuing a notice here today, the NTA instructed the service providers to distribute the SIM and RIM cards after letting the service-seekers fill the KYC form properly, after following proper procedures as well as verifying the details.

The NTA has also directed the service providers to comply with the rules and regulations of the NTA while selling and distributing SIM and RIM cards.

Similarly, the service-seekers are also urged to purchase SIM and RIM Cards on the basis of their actual details. Those violating the rules and regulations shall be punished as per the prevailing law, the NTA warned.

Source: National News Agency Nepal