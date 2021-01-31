education, Science & Technology

The Nepal Telecom Authority (NTA) has provided internet service for free in 31 districts. Issuing a notice on Sunday, the NTA said that activities for the construction of broadband have been completed in these districts through the use of amount allocated for rural telecom fund.

Mercantile Communications connected internet service in Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Achham, Bajhang and Bajura district under this project, he added.

Similarly, Vianet Communications connected internet in Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Darchula and Doti districts while World Link Communications completed construction of broadband in Jajarkot, Kalikot, Rolpa, Rukum (East), Rukum (West), Dolpa, Humla and Mugu.

Likewise, Dailekh, Surkhet, Salyan, Manang, Baglung, Myagdi, Panchthar, Bhojpur, Dhankuta, Tehrathum and Khotang districts got the service from TechMinds Network.

The NTA would provide free internet service in these districts for two years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal