Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has said Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) should be active to provide quality service with monitoring and regulation of telecommunication service providers. Minister Karki said it during a programme organized here to mark the 25th anniversary of NTA on Friday.

Minister Karki urged NTA that it facilitated on utilization of money in the rural technology development fund to ensure internet access to villages and development of telecommunications infrastructures. "With the increased digital transactions and service of late, issues of data safety, personal privacy and cyber crimes are coming to fore. So, NTA should augment its role in preventing and controlling cybercrimes," Minister Karki viewed, adding that laws and policies relating to telecommunications needs amendment as per time.

The Minister also thanked NTA for its contribution in regulation of telecommunications sector and effectiveness of service delivery.

