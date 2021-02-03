General

Nepal Tourism Board CEO Dhananjay Regmi has spoken of the need for the government to introduce simpler acts, policies and plans to salvage the tourism sector impacted by COVID-19.

Speaking at an interaction organized by the Baahrakhari Online in Pokhara today, Regmi argued that the tourism sector was not picking any pace owing to the failure of the government to empathize with the sentiments of the tourism entrepreneurs and complex rules and regulations.

Stating that there were three types of tourism entrepreneurs, Regmi ranted that the Monetary Policy of the government had overlooked the tourism entrepreneurs who had run their enterprises renting other’s land or space and rued that the policy had only prioritized those entrepreneurs who had adequate properties with them to run their business.

According to him, the Monetary Policy and the Entrepreneurs Refinancing Fund were full of hassles. Neither of these government’s programme incorporate the small and medium scale enterprises.

He blamed that despite the repeated proposals with the government to consider ‘visa on-arrival’ and reducing the period for staying in quarantine facilities for the tourists, the government had not paid any heeds. “Instead, the government has put in place 10-days quarantine instead of seven days. The government does not seem to have soft corner for tourism sector.”

Also, speaking at the event, former President of Youth Entrepreneurs Niranjan Shrestha opined that the governments should play the role of a guardian and boost the confidence of the entrepreneurs in the difficult times during COVID-19. “But the government seem to appear a lame duck,” he hit out.

He viewed that although the Monetary Policy for the ongoing fiscal year 2020/21 was a good one but its implementation part was complex.

Likewise, Vice-Chairperson of the Pokhara Chamber of Commerce and Industry underscored the need for entrepreneurs-friendly policies as well as coordination among the three-tiers of government to revive the tourism sector.

On the occasion, Pokhara Metropolitan City Mayor Man Bahadur GC reaffirmed his commitment to facilitate the wannabe entrepreneurs to run their enterprises. He shared that the Metropolis had taken forward many plans and policies for the sustainable tourism development of Pokhara.

Gandaki Province Policy and Planning Commission Vice-Chairperson Dr Giridhari Sharma Poudel informed that the Gandaki Province government had recently introduced Business Life-Saving Fund worth Rs 1 billion which is expected to benefit as many as 15,000 entrepreneurs in the Province.

The entrepreneurs categorized into four levels would get a zero-interest loan between Rs 50,000 to Rs 150,000.

Baahrakhari Online’s news editor Balaram Pandey had posed questions to the participants relating to various issues of the tourism sector.

He shared that the Baahrakhari Online was going to organize a golf competition beginning from February 5 with aiming to contribute for the tourism sector in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal