Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has geared up to revive the domestic tourism hit by the coronavirus crisis. The NTB will be taking part in the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) to be organised by the International Tourism Promotion Board in India.

This is the first international event that NTB is going to attend physically after the Covid-19 crisis.

Under the leadership of NTB, several 25 companies including the national flag carrier Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) will be attending the event scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from coming March 24 to 26. According to NTB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Dhananjay Regmi, they will participate in the SATTE as per the strategy to enter the markets in neighbouring countries first to promote the domestic tourism.

''Tourists activities are gradually taking momentum in India and Nepal's participation in the event will be significant when India is yet to open its border for many countries. We will reach other tourism markets in India after analyzing the presence in SATTE,'' he added.

The NTB believes that the event will be helpful in promoting Nepal's tourism when the government has already decided to operate Nepal-India transport service with two flights each day.

The NTB has realised the need of separate strategies for transit points, hill stations and other touristic sites to attract Indian tourists for the Nepal visit. '' Strategies have been formulated accordingly,'' he said.

SATTE supported by the Tourism Ministry of India is taken as an important tourism exchange fair in the South Asia.

Source: National News Agency Nepal