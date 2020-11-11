General

The National Trust for Nature Conservation (NTNC) has been recognized as Direct Access Entity from Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The 27th Board meeting of GCF gave the recognition to the Trust. With this, the Trust individually has become capable to directly bring projects related to climate change up to 10 million US dollars grant in Nepal.

The Trust had initiated process from April 2017 to get this recognition, said Senior Conservation Officer of the Trust, Dr Manish Raj Pandey.

Source: National News Agency Nepal