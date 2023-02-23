General

Chief Program Producer of Nepal Television Dr Tanka Upreti has been honored with this year's Badri National Kalashri Journalism Award. The award, also carrying a purse of Rs 50,000, was presented at a program held in the capital today by Nepal Kala Sahitya Dot Com Pratisthan.

Dr Upreti was honoured in recognition of his contribution to informing the people about various subjects through the means of broadcasting as well as through documentaries.

Likewise, the National Kalashri Award has been presented to the famous critic professor Dr Laxman Prasad Gautam. The award carries a purse of Rs. 100,000.

Similarly, poet Bhupin has been honoured with the Sasiddhi National Kalashri Youth Award worth Rs. 75,000. Photojournalist Jagdish Tiwari won the Thirchhaya National Kalashree Fine Arts Award of Rs.50,000. The Padmanetra National Kalashri Music Award went to singer Molina Rai. The award also carries a purse of Rs 50,000.

Source: National News Agency Nepal