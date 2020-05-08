Health & Safety

Two more people have been found infected with coronavirus on Thursday, taking the number of infected cases in the country to 101.

Ministry of Health and Population’s associate spokesman Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari said coronavirus was detected in a 16-year-old and 22-year-old males of Kapilbastu after tests were conducted at the National Pathology Laboratory, Kathmandu.

COVID-19 infection was found in 17 people on a single day on Wednesday. Dr Adhikari said that the health condition of the infected persons is normal and they are under the observation of the health workers.

Source: National News Agency