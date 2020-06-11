Health & Safety

Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in 144 persons so far in Bagmati State while four persons have died due to this.

According to the Bagmati state government’s Ministry of Social Development, 37 people suffering from COVID-19 have returned home after recovery and 103 are being treated. Chief of the Ministry’s Corona Department, DrPurushottamSedhain, Chitwan district out of the 13 districts of the State has the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Coronavirus infection has been found in 31 persons in Chitwan.

Similarly, the number of people with coronavirus is 29 in Dhading, 27 in Kathmandu and two in Dolakha district. Rasuwa district has not reported a single COVID-19 case so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal