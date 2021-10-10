General

The number of people leaving the Kathmandu Valley has started increasing as the greatest festival of Nepali Hindus, Bada Dashain is fast-approaching. The number of travellers entering and leaving the valley from October 1 to 7 was equal. At present, the number of outbound passengers is increasing, according to the Metropolitan Traffic Police.

So far, more than one lakh people have officially left Kathmandu, as per police record. Chief of the Division, Senior Superintendent of Police, Janak Bhattarai, said that the number of outbound passengers was gradually increasing and that the number would increase after the start public holiday starts this Tuesday.

Passengers used to enter and exit on an average till September 30. As per the details received, the number of entrants was 42,226 and the number of exits was 41,484. After that, the pressure of outbound passengers has increased. The number of passengers had increased to 43,439 from 38,749 on September 30. After that, the number of outbound passengers has gradually increased.

Of the 34,146 passengers in 7,280 vehicles on October 7, 45,362 passengers left in 7,814 vehicles on the same day. According to the statistics provided by the Division, 32,984 passengers had entered the valley in 6,778 vehicles on Friday. On the same day, about 52,000 passengers left the valley in 7,315 vehicles.

Police Inspector Jitesh Dahal shared that the trend of reserving small vehicles with friends or family and going home has increased this time.

This time, advance ticket sales for the passenger bus was opened on September 25. Even now, the pressure of passengers to buy tickets online or in person is high. Police has set up a passenger help desk class at the main intersection of the Kathmandu Valley.

The Nepal police has implemented special security plan in all 77 districts to monitor the festival and maintain law and order as it can reduce theft and criminal incidents.

Nepal Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Basanta Bahadur Kunwar said that the police have been deployed in plain clothes as well to control fraud, black marketing, theft and other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters has requested all to be careful during the festival and contact the nearest police office in case of any problem.

Source: National News Agency Nepal