The number of people undergoing tests for COVID-19 has increased in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City after the government accelerated the tests throughout the country.

The tests have been intensified in Kathmandu after some people tested positive at the Sun City Apartment in Kathmandu.

So far 808 people have undergone tests for coronavirus as per the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) method in Kathmandu since last Wednesday. All of them have tested negative.

The tests of throat swabs collected from people suspected for coronavirus at 25 out of the total 32 wards of KMC have been done so far. People returning home from foreign countries and their family members have been subjected to tests.

One hundred and sixty eight people at ward numbers 6,7, 8 and 9 were tested on Monday alone. Tests remain to be conducted at ward number 1,23, 11, 28, 29 and 30, KMC stated.

The details of 321 foreign-returnees has been collected.

Source: National News Agency