The number of rhinoceros has increased in Nepal. The National Rhino Census, 2077 has updated the number at 752- it is 107 more than the record maintained five years back.

Secretary at Forest Ministry, Dr Bishwo Nath Oli, released the result of National Rhino Census and informed that number of rhinoceros reached 752 in the country.

There were 645 rhinos in the 2015 count. The nationwide count of the pachyderm had concluded on Friday. As per result, Chitwan National Park homes highest- 694. There were 605 there five years back.

Oli further said the rhinos increased in three other parks. Chitwan count is followed by 38 in Bardiya National Park.

Similarly, Shuklaphanta National Park recorded 17 rhinos while only three in Parsa National Park.

The count identified 146 as male and 198 female rhinos, while it is yet to ascertain the sex of remaining 408 rhinos.

Source: National News Agency Nepal