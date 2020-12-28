General

Newly-appointed Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal has said the number of domestic visitors to Pashupatinath could be increased if the process of worshipping at Pashupati Area could be explained to them.

He expressed this view while giving directive to the office-bearers and employees of the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) after an inspection of and paying worship at the Pashupati Area.

On the occasion, Minister Dhakal stressed on the need of preserving the archaeological heritages at the Pashupati Area for maintaining the country's identity in the world. He said the employees and officials of PADT had an important role in this.

Secretary at the Ministry, Yadav Prasad Koirala said the PADT should carry out all works required for making the Pashupati area systematic and well-managed. He drew the attention of the Trust to carry out works related to shifting the settlement at Tilganga as per the timetable.

Director general at the Department of Archaeology, Damodar Gautam emphasized on the need of carrying out the preservation of archeological heritages in the Pashupati Area as per the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 2013 BS.

PADT member-secretary Dr Pradip Dhakal, treasurer Thapa and executive director Dr Ghanashyam Khatiwada among other officials informed Minister Dhakal about the activities being carried out by the Trust.

