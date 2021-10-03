Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The National Women Commission (NWC) Sunday presented its annual report for the fiscal year 2077/78 BS before President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Commission Chairperson Kamala Kumari Parajuli presented the report to the President amidst a ceremony at the Office of the President, Shital Niwas, in accordance with the Article 294 of the Constitution of Nepal.

On the occasion, President Bhandari said the NWC serving as a landmark achievement of the Nepali women movement was established after a long struggle and it was expected to work in a way to end all sorts of gender-based discriminations and build a just and equitable society.

The President instructed the NWC to work more actively in the days ahead for the protection and promotion of women’s rights by containing violence against women through collaboration with other constitutional bodies.

NWC Chairperson Parajuli shed lights on the highlights of the annual report. NWC members Krishna Kumari Poudel Khatiwada, Bidya Kumari Sinha, Jaya Ghimire and Sabitri Sharma and NWC officials were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal