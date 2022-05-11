General

The National Women Commission (NWC) has urged police administration to keep vigilance and make sure that no incidences of violence against women occur during upcoming local level election.

The country is going for local level election on May 13.

In a press statement issued by Commission's chief women development officer Sita Adhikari on Wednesday, the Commission drew the attention of the police administration and concerned authorities towards finding out the truth behind the criminal incidents in which individual's right to live is breached and taking stern action against the culprits and immediate recommendations for compensation for the victims.

The Commission expressed its sorrow over the abduction and murder of Jun Kumari Budha, 37, of Rukum Purba district on May 2. Budha went missing and her dead body was spotted five days later with bruises all over her body.

The incident took place alongside a clash among the cadres of various political parties that ensued in ward no 5 of Putha Uttarganga in Rukum Purba during election campaign.

Likewise, the Commission said that its attention was drawn towards the use of indecent remarks and misbehaving against some women at Chaujahari municipality-3 in Rukum Paschim district on May 7. The women were dancing in election-oriented songs during election campaign.

Some male cadres of other political parties barged into their houses at night around 9 pm and manhandled and injured them.

Source: National News Agency Nepal