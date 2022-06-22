General

Chairperson of the Nepal Workers and Peasant Party (NWPP), Narayan Man Bijukchhe, has been bereaved of his wife.

Bijukchhe's wife Shova Pradhan succumbed to cancer this afternoon in course of treatment at Nepal Cancer Hospital, Harisiddhi, said NWPP leader Saroj Raj Gosain.

Born on December 18, 1960 in Ramechhap, Shova was in a teaching profession since long. Although she was diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago, it was cured but appeared again and fighting against it since the past few years.

She is survived by her husband and two sons. Her final rites would be performed once her sons arrive from abroad.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS