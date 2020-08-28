General

Aanbukhaireni-Muglin road under the Prithvi Highway affected by a dry landslide has resumed one-way after over an hour.

It would take around two hours for the full resumption of the road, said Inspector Bikash Thapa at the Area Police Office, Aanbukhaireni.

“It will take some time to clear big rocks from the road,” he said. The landslide occurred today near Ainapahara at Aanbukhaireni rural municipality-2 in Tanahun district. With the partial resumption of the road, vehicles stuck in the area have started moving towards their destinations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal