The obstructed Prithivi Highway has resumed following the removal of debris deposited by landslides at two places in Byas Municipality-12. The road was obstructed by landslides in the municipality today morning.

Following this, stuck passengers and vehicles have headed to their destinations, said Inspector Raj Kumar Sunar, adding that however, landslip risks at the area still persisted as rain continued. A team of security personnel has been kept on standby in view of the possibility of a landslide, he said.

Similarly, the obstructed road at Gunadi of Myagde Rural Municipality-1 has reopened following the clearance of the road obstructed by a landslide. Following this, one-way traffic has been allowed. The removal of debris was underway to fully resume the road, said the police. “Continuous rain has affected repair,” they said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal