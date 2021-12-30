General

Obstructed Tribhuvan Highway has resumed on Thursday morning. Rain coupled with snowfall since Tuesday night blocked the highway affecting transportation, said the police.

Two-way transportation has resumed after clearing snows at Simbhanjyang, Daman and Aghor with the help of a JCB, said the Area Police Office, Palung.

Similarly, under-construction Narayangadh-Butwal road that was obstructed following damage to a diversion for the road at Kharkatta forest in Kawasoti has reopened from Thursday evening.

Following this, stuck passenger vehicles and goods carriers have left for their destinations, said the police. The road is under construction as part of its expansion to four lanes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal